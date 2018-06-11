Khalil Mack to skip mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack is unhappy with the status of contract negotiations and is withholding his services from the team until he gets the deal he wants.

Mack will not participate in the mandatory minicamp that starts tomorrow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Raiders can fine him $100,000 for staying home.

The 27-year-old Mack is set to make $13.846 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He’d like a long-term deal that makes him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

If he doesn’t get such a deal in the next month or so, the next question will be whether Mack will show up for training camp.