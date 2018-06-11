Khalil Mack to skip mandatory minicamp

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 11, 2018, 1:20 PM EDT
Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack is unhappy with the status of contract negotiations and is withholding his services from the team until he gets the deal he wants.

Mack will not participate in the mandatory minicamp that starts tomorrow, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Raiders can fine him $100,000 for staying home.

The 27-year-old Mack is set to make $13.846 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract. He’d like a long-term deal that makes him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

If he doesn’t get such a deal in the next month or so, the next question will be whether Mack will show up for training camp.

18 responses to “Khalil Mack to skip mandatory minicamp

  2. This is like me getting a traffic ticket for a brake light out… Just pay the guy. I don’t get it sometimes

  3. It’s no different than the Aaron Donald contract situation. Only one first round pick from that draft class has signed a long term deal…ONLY ONE!

    The teams have all the leverage with this CBA and there is no rush to sign these guys. The Raiders (and Rams) will probably tag both of them for the next two seasons and then they’ll move on to another team.

  4. Every time I read about these primma donna jerks holding out, I get sick to my stomach.

    Make him sit.

    There are any number of other players who would happily take his place.

    No one will, miss you, Mack.

    You ARE dispensable.

  5. I’m just not seeing explosive productivity that would translate into such a huge contract. Seems like he is holding them for ransom.

  8. He’d like a long-term deal that makes him among the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.

    Doesn’t everyone?

  9. bondlake says:

    June 11, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Yea right buddy lay off the pipe, Mack is the only Defense player Oakland has that you have to double team. He is the heart and soul of the Team besides Carr!!!

  11. They could sign him to a huge contract, and cut him the next year, this isn’t the NBA or MLB, where everything is guaranteed. He knows his union sucks, he’s looking for a signing bonus, he’ll they gave Gruden 100 million for the transition to Vegas. I’d sit out as well.

  12. When will the NFLPA realize they got crushed in the CBA? First round picks get 4 year deals with a a 5th year option. Then 2 possible franchise tags. That’s 7 years without a 2nd long term deal. In a sport where the average career is 3 years. Yikes

  13. #FirstWorldProblems where $13.8 million dollars isn’t enough for one year of work. He’ll get much more than that in the future but really, you feel disrespected right now? Please.

  14. I already commented but left out the fact that yeah, he is drawing double-teams. I don’t know, it just seems a bit selfish to demand that much when the Raiders still have other holes to fill.

  15. sexyrexy5000 says:

    When will the NFLPA realize they got crushed in the CBA? First round picks get 4 year deals with a a 5th year option. Then 2 possible franchise tags. That’s 7 years without a 2nd long term deal. In a sport where the average career is 3 years. Yikes
    Exactly Genius, now go to camp and play for your next contract. The Raiders will be strapped if they sign you to a long term deal after they just did that with Carr.

    Sorry Raider fans, your team’s window with Carr and Mack will be closed after this year. Don’t think Mackenzie, Gruden and Davis don’t already know this. It would be a huge mistake to break the bank with him. No matter how good he is, he is not your quarterback.

  16. sexyrexy5000 says:
    June 11, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    When will the NFLPA realize they got crushed in the CBA? First round picks get 4 year deals with a a 5th year option. Then 2 possible franchise tags. That’s 7 years without a 2nd long term deal. In a sport where the average career is 3 years. Yikes

    I’ve been saying this over and over. It’s like it’s better to be drafted after the 1st round. You get to free agency quicker and a better shot at a 3rd lucrative deal…

  17. He is extremely inportant to the Raiders…be samrt and sign him to his 2nd contract now….in the end, you’ll end up winning with him. Of course, it aint MY money so we’ll see what Davis does.

  18. If you are offended at the signs of a negotiation taking place, please consider that this is how business gets done. Each of these guys in the NFL are sole proprietors when the sun goes down. Careers can end in one play.

    Anyone who tries to leverage for a raise in their field understands this. Anyone who has had to negotiate with an employee concerning salary should understand this also.

    This is America. Get paid. Be competitive. Get paid more.

    (cue “I’m Proud to be an American”)

