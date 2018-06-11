Mark Herzlich plans to attend chemo session with Dave Gettleman

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman announced last week that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is determining a course of treatment to deal with the disease.

Once he does, one of the players from the team has volunteered to accompany him to a chemo session. Linebacker Mark Herzlich fought his own battle with bone cancer while he was at Boston College and told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that he learned it’s helpful to “have someone else come and be a distraction from actually doing it” along with other tips he’s passing along to Gettleman.

“I know how hard the feeling of first getting diagnosed is because you’re so nervous and scared about what’s going to happen,” Herzlich said. “I just wanted to let him know that I was here for him if he had any questions, little chemo tips that you learn along the way: Have a Jolly Rancher when you’re getting your IV in and put hot sauce on everything because it blinds the taste – little things like that. It’s a tough ordeal for him and for anyone who gets diagnosed.”

Gettleman will also have his family around him as he gets treatment. Herzlich, who has been cancer-free for nine years, said that is an important part of a healing process that he’s confident will be successful because Gettleman has “been a winner his entire life.”