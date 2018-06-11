Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

QB Josh Allen posed for wedding pictures with Bills fans.

What role will LB Stephone Anthony play for the Dolphins?

Patriots RB Mike Gillislee hopes for a bigger chance this season.

Jets players have been arrested eight times in the last 18 months.

The best photos from Ravens OTAs.

Are the Bengals underrepresented in the Hall of Fame?

Said Browns DE Emmanuel Ogbah, “I think I can play a balanced game. I can stop the run. I can rush. I know exactly what I’m doing.”

S Marcus Allen feels at home with the Steelers.

The Texans redesigned their website.

DE Tarell Basham hopes a new defensive system leads to better results in his second Colts season.

T William Poehls has gotten a lot of work against Jaguars pass rushers.

Can TE Ethan Wolf make the Titans?

Advising against a rush to return by Broncos LB Shane Ray.

A breakdown of the Chiefs safeties.

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon broke a lot of tackles last season.

Raiders players had a lot of reactions to the Warriors winning the NBA title.

Will the Cowboys make another run at trading for S Earl Thomas?

Giants S Landon Collins had teammates at his charity softball game.

A look at the Eagles tight ends.

Five current backups that could wind up as starters for Washington.

Reggie Wayne believes Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is about to be a rookie again.

Who is the greatest Lions player of all time?

The Packers wished DE Dean Lowry a happy birthday.

A studio is part of the new Vikings practice facility.

Should the Falcons try to trade for S Earl Thomas?

Assessing Garrett Gilbert as the Panthers backup quarterback.

A look at how the Saints scout offensive linemen.

Buccaneers DE Vinny Curry isn’t worried about Jason Pierre-Paul‘s absence from voluntary practices.

Cardinals special teams coach Jeff Rodgers has a lot on his plate this offseason.

WR Cooper Kupp thinks the Rams are in good hands with QB Jared Goff.

Dwight Clark was not the first former 49ers player to battle ALS.

Does S Earl Thomas have any chance at getting a new contract from the Seahawks?