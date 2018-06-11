New Jersey legalizes sports betting

Getty Images

The state that sparked the legalization of betting in all American states will start accepting bets later this week.

Via the New York Times, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy signed on Monday a bill that legalizes sports wagering in the state whose lawsuit to overturn the federal ban made it to the Supreme Court. The betting will commence on Thursday.

“Today, we’re finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement, per the Times. “It means that our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects. This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.”

The real question is if (when) betting will be available through mobile devices, allowing wagers to be placed by people who haven’t left their homes. Eventually, bets will surely be placed during Jets and Giants games at MetLife Stadium, on a variety of specific propositions like the outcome of a given play or a given drive.