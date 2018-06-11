OBJ will “attend” mandatory minicamp, but will he practice?

Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer and closer to not setting foot on the field until he gets his new contract.

That was the report in late March — that he won’t do anything until he receives the final reward he clearly deserves from the Giants. And with mandatory minicamp happening this week, Beckham reportedly will be there. The question is whether he’ll be on the field.

Josina Anderson of ESPN.com reports that Beckham is “scheduled to travel into town today with plans of attending the team’s mandatory minicamp practice which starts Tuesday.”

The key word in the report? “Attending.” Because attending isn’t participating.

Of course, Beckham can’t participate until he is medically cleared to do so. That’s yet to happen, due to the broken leg he suffered last year.

If/when clearance comes, Beckham will have a decision to make. And if he practices or plays without a new contract, he’ll have to worry about suffering another serious injury before getting his payday.

Also, the report says he’s traveling to New York with “plans of attending.” Plans often change. And maybe his plans will change, if his agent tells him that it’s not looking as if the Giants will be giving Beckham the kind of contract he wants.

That’s ultimately the question. Will the Giants give him what he wants? If not, will they trade him to a team who will? That window seems to be closed for now; depending on the depth of the divide between team and player, maybe it will creep back onto the table.