Packers sign defensive tackle Joey Mbu

Getty Images

The Packers have signed defensive tackle Joey Mbu, the team announced Monday.

Mbu originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Houston in 2015. After spending most of his rookie season on the Falcons’ practice squad, Atlanta signed him to the 53-player roster, and he appeared in two games.

Mbu split time between the practice squads of Atlanta and Washington in 2016.

In 2017, he spent the offseason with Washington but was waived after training camp. Mbu then signed to the Colts’ practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster by Indianapolis on November 7 and played in seven games.

In nine career games, Mbu has seven tackles.