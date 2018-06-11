Panthers pass-catchers getting used to Norv Turner too

AP

Bringing in new offensive coordinator Norv Turner is obviously a big change for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

But things are changing for the Panthers wide receivers too under a new administration, which makes it just as well they have a mostly-new group of targets.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers pass-catchers who are left from last season can tell things are different this offseason.

“I’ve really enjoyed being around him, enjoyed hearing his philosophies on offense,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “There’s always a little transition. . . .

“He wants things done a certain way, and it’s my job to kind of alter what I’ve done. There are some things that I’ve done for a long time that are different from how he wants them done. Certain routes, certain adjustments, things like that. That’s on me, to adjust to the way he wants his offense run.”

Turner’s stylistic changes are one thing, but the Panthers effectively revamped Newton’s weapons this offseason. Olsen and wide receiver Devin Funchess and running back/pass target Christian McCaffrey are back, but they invested in improving the surrounding cast.

After trading for Torrey Smith and signing Jarius Wright, the Panthers used their first-rounder on Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore. That influx of talent means that anything they get from holdovers like Curtis Samuel and Damiere Byrd will be a bonus, and a reminder of how different things are from last year, when the offense faltered for a lack of weapons.