Pete Carroll excited about renewing competitive spirit

Getty Images

Few teams in the NFL have seen the kind of offseason exodus as the Seahawks.

And that has left 66-year-old coach Pete Carroll feeling rather, … excited.

Carroll told Albert Breer of SI.com that he’s rejuvenated by the ability to sell competition to a remade roster, and get his team back to where it once was atop the NFC.

“I’m not saying I’m not more challenged this year than some other years,” Carroll said. “But I always feel like, ‘Man, this is my whole deal, to try to figure out how to recapture that.’”

Gone are Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and almost certainly Kam Chancellor. Earl Thomas is also staying away while he looks for a new contract. That’s a lot of production, but also a lot of the persona of the organization. That makes this offseason a hard reset whether Thomas gets his deal and comes back or not.

Clearing all those roster spots, and all those big personalities, will actually make it easier for Carroll to rebuild his competitive culture (whether he looks at it that way or not).

“It’s pretty plain to see, that when guys have established themselves for four or five or six years at a spot, and they’ve been really effective at what they do, it’s hard to convince the next guy that he’s going to take their spot,” Carroll said. “That’s for sure. So when opportunities are more open, it does create, in the truest sense, the best connection to what the philosophy and the approach is all about.

“And it feels like four or five years ago. It feels fresh and wide open, it’s more of an open competition for some of the spots. And that’s a really good thing for us, because it does feed into the whole approach.”

We’ll see whether it’s a good thing on the field, as a lot of talent walked out the door as well. The Seahawks also turned over both coordinators and hired a new offensive line coach, putting a lot of pressure on Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson to keep the team afloat while they learn if competitiveness overcomes talent.