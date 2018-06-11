Raiders add defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin

Getty Images

The Raiders continue to add depth, and look for veteran players to provide it.

According to a tweet from his agents, veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin has signed with the Raiders.

The 31-year-old Rubin combined to play 12 games for the Falcons and Broncos last year, after spending the previous two years with the Seahawks and his first seven years in the league with the Browns.

He gives them another dependable body behind Justin Ellis and second-rounder P.J. Hall in the middle of the line.