Randy Gregory in New York to meet with NFL officials

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has arrived in New York for his meeting with NFL officials, including Roger Goodell, according to sources.

Gregory recently filed for reinstatement, so his Tuesday meeting is the next step in the process.

He spent more than six weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehab in addition to counseling and has continued with his treatment program in California.

Gregory hasn’t played since the regular-season finale in 2016. The league suspended Gregory on January 6, 2017, for at least a year for violating its substance abuse policy.

Gregory has 20 tackles and a sack in 14 games since the Cowboys made him a second-round pick.