Ravens cut Robert Nelson

The Ravens cut defensive back Robert Nelson on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Nelson signed a reserve/futures contract with Baltimore in January.

Nelson, 28, originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2014. He lasted a year in Cleveland before the Browns waived him at the start of the 2015 season.

He spent time on the Cardinals’ practice squad in 2015.

Nelson played 11 games with the Texans in 2016 and spent time on their practice squad. He made nine tackles, made an interception and broke up two passes.

He had stints on the practice squads of the Patriots and Ravens last season and played two games with the Jets.

In his career, Nelson has seen action in 20 games with no starts.