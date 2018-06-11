Ravens sign Jackson Porter

Getty Images

The Ravens signed defensive back Jackson Porter on Monday. He takes the roster spot of defensive back Robert Nelson, whom Baltimore waived Monday.

Porter went undrafted out of the University of Massachusetts. He went unsigned until Monday.

In his four seasons at UMass, Porter made 84 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions. He played 42 games.

Nelson has played in 20 career NFL games with no starts. The Ravens had signed to a futures contract in January.