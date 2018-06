Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul showed up to One Buc Place on Monday, and the defensive end will attend the Buccaneers’ mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pierre-Paul did not attend the team’s voluntary organized team activities.

The Bucs sent a third-round pick to the Giants for Pierre-Paul, who will make $11.25 million in base salary this season.

Pierre-Paul, 29, made 8.5 sacks for the Giants last season and has 58.5 in his eight seasons.