Report: Julian Edelman tested positive for unrecognizable substance

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 11, 2018, 8:58 AM EDT
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has acknowledged he is facing a four-game suspension under the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, but he also said he doesn’t know what happened. It appears the league’s drug testing experts aren’t completely sure what happened either.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Edelman’s result was triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable, and the drug testers are still analyzing it.

That might sound strange, but it’s not unprecedented for the drug testers to need time to determine what substance a player took: In 2003, four Raiders players tested positive for tetrahydrogestrinone, or THG, a substance that wasn’t initially detectable in urine tests. It was only after the lengthy Balco investigation that drug testers re-tested stored urine samples and detected the substance.

Breer adds that Edelman’s test took place a couple months ago, during the offseason. That means that whatever substance he tested positive for, it wasn’t a stimulant like Adderall. Use of stimulants in the regular season is considered a performance-enhancing substance issue, but during the offseason it’s considered a substance abuse issue.

7 responses to “Report: Julian Edelman tested positive for unrecognizable substance

  4. Not for the first time, Fraudger needs to retrospectively adjust the rules to make Pats guilty.

  6. There’s a game being played here. I’m just not sure who all the players are. On the surface, the story is bizarre. The policy is that you are responsible for what’s in your body. They find a banned substance, and that’s it. But how does one get suspended for having an “unrecognizable” substance in his body? The article states labs often need more time and advanced testing. OK, that’s fine. The “unrecognizable” test what we call “reasonable suspicion” or even “probable cause.” Shouldn’t the NFL have to inform the player exactly what substance he is being suspended for? Until that time, there shouldn’t be discipline.

    Doesn’t add up. Which means the Patriots are likely heavily involved.

  7. It is probably JE11 burger juice, and the league is just not ready for it. Shocked the league can’t figure something out and tosses another 4 game suspension to the Pats.

  8. These guys have the money to employ doctors who know how to develop masking agents. I am sure some of them were once on the payroll of the NFL or the labs the NFL hires to conduct these tests.

    Everyone who has ever been tested knows that if it isn’t a clean test it counts as a negative test. Any deviation from the norm result sin a positive test. sounds like his hired doctor needs to keep up with the latest tests.

