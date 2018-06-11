Report: Marcus Davenport to have thumb surgery after minicamp

AP

Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport is reportedly headed for surgery before his first NFL training camp.

Nick Underhill of the New Orleans Advocate reports that Davenport hurt his thumb recently and needs to have it surgically repaired. The injury is not considered serious, a point that is reinforced by the fact that the young pass rusher will wait until after this week’s minicamp to have the operation.

Davenport is expected to be healed and ready to go when training camp gets underway this summer.

The Saints traded the 27th and 147th picks in this year’s draft along with next year’s first-round pick in order to take Davenport with to the 14th overall pick. Coach Sean Payton said that call was made because of how important it is to find premier pass rushers and they’re surely happy to know that Davenport’s thumb issue doesn’t look like an obstacle to becoming one.