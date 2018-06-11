Report: Shane Ray set for surgery this week in Houston

Getty Images

Shane Ray is scheduled for surgery later this week in Houston, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports. The Broncos outside linebacker has had three previous surgeries on his left wrist in the past year.

His rehab is expected to last three months, putting his availability for the start of the regular season in question.

Ray missed eight games last season with the injury and made only 16 tackles and a sack.

The Broncos chose not to pick up the $9.23 million option on Ray’s contract for 2019. He is scheduled to become a free agent in March.