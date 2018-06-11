Seahawks sign Joshua Perry, waive Nick Callender

Getty Images

The Seahawks signed linebacker Joshua Perry on Monday, the team announced. They waived offensive tackle Nick Callender in a corresponding move.

Perry, 24, originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2016. He played 15 games as a rookie, starting one game, and making 22 tackles and forced a fumble.

He spent the 2017 season with the Colts after the Chargers waived him with an injury settlement after the preseason. Perry played two games with the Colts, spending most of the season on their practice squad.

Callender signed with the Seahawks in May after taking part in their rookie minicamp as a tryout player.