Status of Edelman case underscores importance of confidentiality

June 11, 2018
AP

The NFL’s PED policy contains a clear and unambiguous confidentiality provision that, unfortunately, is never enforced. And in no case would enforcement be more appropriate than in the case of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

If Edelman tested positive for a substance that has not yet been identified, and if further testing results in a finding that the substance is not a performance-enhancing drug, Edelman will indeed win his appeal. (It’s a defense much more persuasive than, “I don’t know what happened.”)

And if Edelman wins his appeal, it will mean that no one ever should have known about the tentative positive. Which means that Edelman will unfairly be viewed by plenty of fans as a guy who violated the PED policy, even if it turns out that he never did.

The PED policy provides that the NFL and the NFL Players Association “may, in appropriate cases, agree to retain an independent investigator to investigate and report on alleged breaches of confidentiality,” with fines of up to $500,000 potentially imposed.

In this case, someone breached the confidentiality provision by leaking to Field Yates and Adam Schefter of ESPN the fact that Edelman is facing a suspension. Someone then told Kim Jones of NFL Media (an NFL employee who, unlike Yates and Schefter, would be subject to the confidentiality provision) that the information was accurate. So what will the NFL and the NFLPA do about it?

Probably nothing, because the NFL and NFLPA never do anything when it comes to breaches of the confidentiality provision. Even when a player is clearly victimized by the breach, because Edelman will be stigmatized by the report of a potential PED suspension, regardless of whether further testing results in a finding that Edelman didn’t violate the policy.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when Edelman’s case will be resolved. Per a league source, a date for the appeal hearing hasn’t been selected yet. Presumably, further testing in the interim could exonerate Edelman.

Regardless of how it all turns out, no one should know that Edelman is facing a PED suspension. If the NFL and NFLPA were serious about the confidentiality provision in the PED policy, perhaps no one would.

17 responses to “Status of Edelman case underscores importance of confidentiality

  1. Always an issue with the Patriots. Cheating, lying, breaking the rules, questionable calls in their favor all the time, favorable scheduling year in and year out. It’s almost like the Goodell wants them to win. And just to point out all the times the Patriots were caught cheating wasn’t by Goodell but by other teams.

  2. The NFLPA is not only the worst union in sports, it might be the worst union in the history of labor. They are in the owners pockets, and simply getting paid to do nothing. When has this union challenged ownership? They simply do as the owners say.

  4. I really don’t get how the NFL can look at it’s self and not say we could do better here. Being one of the worlds major sports brands you would think they could run their organisation better than they do. They always seem to be tripping over themselves.

  5. Let’s face it, Unions are no longer needed in this country…much less unions for professional sports. The players (if they had any brains) can negotiate great deals since they have so much leverage…unions are just useless. They are for others to get rich while providing nothing. No, wait…the UAW and other labor unions are good at keeping people that use drugs, so they don’t get fired like they should. They also love giving money to the democrat party…just a money laundering scheme actually.

  6. If the UFC has taught us anything, its that PED testing is murky.

    If I’m an NFL player, I’d be flooding the NFL with boxes of supplements for testing. I would do it every day and track the turnaround time.

    If 5% of the players did this, the system would crack in half.

  7. ITs like the NFL LEAGUE OFFICE aspires to nothing but to be the TMZ of sports……

  8. NFL is clearly responsible here. NFL requires Edelman to have a test done. The nfl secured the services of a drug testing firm to take a sample. The nfl pays that firm for their services. This is a medical issue so they, the nfl, is in violation of HIPPA and should be held responsible. NFL responsibility to find out where these leaks are coming from. Players should start airing the nfl when there is a leak. Especially players like Wdelman that’s near the end of his career. There’s not much the nfl could do to him anymore

    A huge settlement to the player would certainly stop the leaks because the nfl will not want to be hit again with a lawsuit they have no chance of winning. Does that sound right or am I off track here ?

  9. I always wonder about leaks and unnamed sources in sports articles. What incentive does the average insider have to feed Adam Schefter or other reporters info? The leakers could lose their jobs. Do the reporters pay them?

  10. patriotmaleorgy says:
    June 11, 2018 at 2:02 pm
    Always an issue with the Patriots. Cheating, lying, breaking the rules, questionable calls in their favor all the time, favorable scheduling year in and year out. It’s almost like the Goodell wants them to win. And just to point out all the times the Patriots were caught cheating wasn’t by Goodell but by other teams.

    ——–

    Translation: “The Patriots have beat my team like a drum for so long I can’t even think straight. I just hope that Goodell and the other owners cook something up to penalize them because there is no way my team can beat them on their own”

  11. Well, you just have to wonder who the mole at Reddit is and it’s someone who was told to leak this out, forcing the NFL again to get out in front of the narrative to sway public opinion.

    In other words, the NFL can ignore this all summer, hope everyone forgets, and if pressed about which drug he tested positive for, Goodell can just cite “Article 46”.

    Which, of course, we know is cheating at this point.

    It’s just unreal to me this can happen, but only to teams where certain owners demand it does happen to them.

  12. .
    @orgy

    ” Always an issue with the Patriots. Cheating, lying, breaking the rules, questionable calls in their favor all the time, favorable scheduling year in and year out. It’s almost like the Goodell wants them to win.”
    _______

    Please cite specifics of how the Patriots obtain favorable scheduling year in and year out.
    .

  13. By contractual agreement with the NFLPA, all players are subject, at any time, to be tested for substance abuse and PED’s. Edelman failed a test and is thus subject to potential suspension. That he is challenging the test result is a secondary issue. The rest of the league (read competitors) have a right to know who is using what –as do the customers who are paying the bills — we the fans.

  14. I would argue for an NFLPA/NFL CBA that included a provision that the suspension/fine be automatically vacated, if leak is by NFL and unappealable/doubled if by the player/union camps.

  15. Honestly I didn’t think this was possible until after an appeal is heard. The NFL doesn’t announce suspensions like this unless and until the appeal is lost by the player. I find it hard to believe that anyone in the NFL management would “leak” a story like this. There is no incentive. Possibly it came from someone who knows Mr. Edelman personally and heard it from him. Or another player with a grudge against him who wanted to “dirty him up.” Can’t say I know, it just seems far fetched to me that an NFL executive would throw this story out to a reporter knowing that 1. It is not permitted and 2. The testing/appeal process hasn’t even been completed.

  17. “Someone then told Kim Jones of NFL Media (an NFL employee who, unlike Yates and Schefter, would be subject to the confidentiality provision) that the information was accurate. So what will the NFL and the NFLPA do about it?”
    ===============================

    The link said Kim Jones spoke with “a source informed of the situation.” That source can easily be ESPN Adam Schefter who was informed of the situation, and no breach of confidentiality.

