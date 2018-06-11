Stephen Jones: Zack Martin extension “awfully close”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 11, 2018, 1:52 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t had right guard Zack Martin with the team during voluntary offseason work as he looks for a contract extension that may be finalized soon.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones offered an update on where things stand with Martin on Monday and it sounds like there could be another one in the next day.

“It’s awfully close. I hope he’ll be out at (minicamp) tomorrow,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Martin has made the Pro Bowl after each of his four seasons and the first-round pick’s new deal is sure to be near if not at the top of the list for guards.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Stephen Jones: Zack Martin extension “awfully close”

  1. This from a guy who’s claim to fame, besides the party bus, was to tell his drunken old man not to draft Manziel. He’s a football executive and a bona fife genius.

  2. If the cowboys want a reason to lower their offer on his contract, all they have to do is put on Martin’s tape vs Fletcher Cox. It will clearly show that there is plenty of room for improvement.

  3. Unlike his dad- Stephen doesn’t talk to her himself talk. I’m betting the deal will get done because both sides want it done. Zach Martin is not just a very good football player, he is a leader…

  4. Stephen and Will McClay are building a team the right way. Cap will be cleaned up and give us 70 million to play with next year. Competition all the way around our roster.

    We’re nothing to play with. Watch these young guys grow up real fast right in front of your face. Oh yeah, did you realize that the last two drafts were a rebuild. Right in front of your faces and we’re still competitive. Not a rebuild and tank for a while, but a rebuild and we’re gonna be in the NFC title game this year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!