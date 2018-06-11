Stephen Jones: Zack Martin extension “awfully close”

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t had right guard Zack Martin with the team during voluntary offseason work as he looks for a contract extension that may be finalized soon.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones offered an update on where things stand with Martin on Monday and it sounds like there could be another one in the next day.

“It’s awfully close. I hope he’ll be out at (minicamp) tomorrow,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

Martin has made the Pro Bowl after each of his four seasons and the first-round pick’s new deal is sure to be near if not at the top of the list for guards.