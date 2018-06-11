Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski won’t be hanging around for more OTAs

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were there last week for the mandatory minicamp.

But neither of them are going to volunteer to hang around.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots stars won’t be attending this week’s voluntary OTA sessions, including a team field trip.

That means their next appearance will be when players report for training camp on July 26, with practices to begin the next day.

Like minicamp, those are mandatory, unless they want to pay the fines attached to such absences.