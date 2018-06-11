Zack Martin’s six-year deal will be biggest for any guard

Getty Images

Not only are the Cowboys on the verge of giving guard Zack Martin a contract, they’re going to give him a huge one.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the six-year extension will make Martin the highest-paid guard in the league.

That means he’s topping the five-year, $66.5 million deal Andrew Norwell signed with the Jaguars this offseason. That deal had $30 million in guarantees, including a $15 million signing bonus.

Martin’s made the Pro Bowl each of his four seasons, and the Cowboys knew his deal was going to be expensive. Now, he’s going to be able to take the field for their minicamp tomorrow as a wealthy man.