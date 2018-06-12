A trip down memory lane with the voice of the Vikings

Getty Images

Paul Allen is a billionaire who owns the Seahawks. Paul Allen is a non-billionaire who does play-by-play for the Vikings. One of these Paul Allenses appeared on Tuesday’s #PFTPM podcast.

It was a candid, frank, and revealing chat with the man with one eyebrow, regarding his background, his Minnesota lamentations from playoff games gone wrong, and his thoughts on the 2018 version of the team.

You’ll hear stories about Randy Moss, some interesting horse names from the races Paul has called, the origin of the trademark “he’s loose” call, and his regret regarding the notorious “this is not Detroit!” moment after a chance to beat the Saints and head to Super Bowl XLIV went up in smoke with a late interception thrown by Drew Brees, and Paul’s recollection of the first time he met me.

