Aaron Donald not expected at Rams minicamp today

Getty Images

It appears we have another veteran player who is willing to sacrifice $84,435 while he hopes for a larger amount.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, there was no indication Monday that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was going to appear at this week’s mandatory minicamp, which starts today.

Other players reported Monday for other activities, but Donald was not among them.

Donald has been looking for a new contract since last year. In 2017, he skipped voluntary offseason activities but attended the mandatory minicamp, though he didn’t practice (which was enough to avoid the fines).

The star interior rusher is scheduled to make $6.9 million in the final year of his rookie deal, but figures to land a deal which will eclipse that, and could make him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.

And until that happens, it doesn’t appear they’ll be seeing much of him.

Falcons wideout Julio Jones and Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack are also skipping their minicamps this week, as they look for new deals.