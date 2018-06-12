After skipping voluntary work, Mark Ingram shows up to mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Saints running back Mark Ingram is on the field at Saints practice.

Ingram, who has skipped all of the Saints’ voluntary workouts this offseason, showed up today for the first day of mandatory minicamp in New Orleans.

That was the expectation, as Saints coach Sean Payton previously said Ingram would be there.

The 28-year-old Ingram thinks he deserves a new contract after he had the best season of his career in 2017, with 230 carries for 1,124 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, plus 58 catches for 416 receiving yards. Unfortunately for Ingram, the emergence of Alvin Kamara, last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, makes it easy for the Saints to say they don’t need to invest any more money in the running back position.

Ingram is heading into the final year of his current contract. He has a base salary of $4 million and a roster bonus of $500,000. By skipping voluntary workouts he cost himself a $100,000 workout bonus, but by showing up for mandatory work he saves himself from getting fined $84,435.