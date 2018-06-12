Andrew Luck: I’m absolutely playing Week One

AP

The long wait to see Colts quarterback Andrew Luck throw a football came to an end at Tuesday’s practice when Luck threw some balls to former Colt Reggie Wayne.

It wasn’t the first time Luck had thrown a football, however. Luck said after practice that he threw with head coach Frank Reich a few weeks ago and used an official NFL football for those throws as opposed to the slightly lighter one he used on Tuesday.

Luck also said that he has no doubt about being ready to throw an official football many times when the Colts face the Bengals to open the regular season on September 9.

“Absolutely,” Luck said, via Kevin Bowen of the team’s website. “No knock on wood. I believe it in my bones.”

That game would not be the first game action for Luck since the end of the 2016 season. In addition to structuring camp practices to mimic what Luck will do in the days before regular season games, Reich said that Luck will play in the preseason this summer as he tries to knock off the rust that’s accumulated due to his right shoulder woes.