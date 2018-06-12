Andrew Luck throws footballs at Colts practice

Getty Images

Colts coach Frank Reich wasn’t lying when he said quarterback Andrew Luck was “real close” to throwing actual footballs.

Today he did, though only to people very close to him.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star was like the guys who get video of Bigfoot, providing the footage of what was thought to the a mythical creature.

Luck apparently threw about 10 passes, mostly to retired wideout Reggie Wayne, and they were all around 10 yards.

While that doesn’t seem like much, it’s the first time anyone has seen Luck throw a football since last October’s failed attempt to come back from shoulder surgery.

Luck is scheduled to talk to reporters after practice.