Antonio Brown realizes that fame comes with being famous

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 12, 2018, 3:47 PM EDT
Ostensibly, Antonio Brown enjoys the trappings of fame. Specifically, the four-year, $68 million contract which made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL has to be a nice consolation.

That contract came from the fact he’s one of the best players in the game, but he’s also one of the most entertaining, with an on-field style and social media presence that doesn’t exactly suggest a recluse.

But now he feels trapped.

“I can’t go nowhere and work out by myself, fans come meet me at the field — I can’t do nothing normal,” Brown said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “You guys write about me every day. My mom and my kids see it. So we have to deal with these type of things. I started to think to myself, am I really free? I can’t really express myself in this game. I can’t really tell you how I feel.

“You guys make the pressure to put pressure on me all the time. Am I really free? I got to asking myself that in regards to taking time away from my kids. . . . I had to get away to free my mind.”

Specifically, he seemed to take objection with people quoting him on something he said. When he was asked earlier this offseason about running back Le'Veon Bell‘s contract-related absence and any advice he’d offer from his own experience, Brown responded by saying: “You can’t make anything better without showing up, . . . Show up and get better and show guys you’re serious.”

But he said Tuesday he thought those quotes were misrepresented.

“You guys paint me a picture to talk about Le’Veon,” Brown said. “I’m not involved in Le’Veon’s business or his contract. You guys write about it and say, ‘Oh, AB says show up.’ I just said the first rule of getting better is showing up. I didn’t say show up. He’s got his own business.

“But that’s what I go back to referring — you guys put the pressure on me all the time in regards to life and regards to everything and we’re just supposed to take it. That ain’t freedom.”

Brown also took offense with the way the media put “pressure” on him by subjecting him to constant attention (I guess by acting as the conduit to the fans whose adoration makes his direct deposit as large as it is).

“That’s the pressure of being a professional athlete,” he said. “Everyday scrutiny, everyday pressure. It’s hard to be free.”

The struggle is real.

9 responses to “Antonio Brown realizes that fame comes with being famous

  1. Don’t want to be famous and annoyed by people coming up to you all the time then give all the money back and go drive a 2002 Saturn down the main drag of Mt. Pleasant again. You’d fit in nicely.

  2. Boo hoo. I’ll tell you what Antonio. I’ll trade you my minimum wage job where you can enjoy all the freedom you want. You can say what you want, workout in privacy in any gym, and go on twitter and type to your hearts content. I’ll take your millions for playing a game, and be oppressed by the lack of ‘freedom’.

  3. The guys working 2 jobs to feed their family who will never make in a year, what you make during one game are sympathetic What world do you live in… Seriously

  5. Lol…petulance. I suggest you see a therapist and post less, tweet less, IG less…but you can’t do that because you’re getting a certain % of your side hustle dollars on having followers…it comes with the territory dog. To whom much is given much is expected…or something like that lol

  6. Last year he was whining because he wanted to act like a clown in the end zone to get attention. This year he’s complaining about the attention. Bell is refusing to practice. Little Ben hates the coach and the new rookie QB. The defense is a disaster. Everyone is so out of shape, they’ve already lost a few players for the season. They’ll never beat NE or Jacksonsville. Watching this team slide is going to be fun!

  9. I remember when Paul Stanley of Kiss was being interviewed about their business model and marketing plan, which for a long time included never under any circumstances appearing as a member of Kiss without the makeup on. He did talk about some other things about brand recognition but I remember him also saying “and one other thing that is huge for us is if I want to run out to the drug store I can just run out to the drug store”

