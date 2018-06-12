Bradley Chubb on Shane Ray injury: I’ll be prepared to step up

AP

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray is headed for another round of wrist surgery that could affect his availability at the start of the regular season.

The Broncos have experience dealing with Ray’s absence after last year’s wrist trouble, but they have a much better option to fill the role across from Von Miller this season. Fifth-overall pick Bradley Chubb is on the roster now and showed some deference to his veteran teammate when discussing how Ray’s injury impacts him.

“I know Shane is going to do whatever it takes to get back as fast as he can and when he gets back, we’re going to definitely need him,” Chubb said, via the Denver Post. “If that causes me to have to step up and step into a certain role, I’ll be prepared.”

Part of Chubb’s preparation has been getting advice from DeMarcus Ware, something he said he will continue to do as he tries to fully grasp the transition from college to the Broncos.

Any change to Chubb’s role if Ray is out would likely come in the volume of work as the rookie wasn’t going to be on the bench all game under any circumstances. If he develops as hoped between now and September, a better question might become what kind of role Ray will have when he’s healthy enough to play again.