Browns CB Howard Wilson to miss another season

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Howard Wilson never got on the field during his rookie season because he fractured a kneecap during rookie minicamp.

The 2017 fourth-round pick isn’t going to get on the field this year either. The Browns announced on Tuesday that Wilson will miss the 2018 season due to a torn left patella.

The Browns added several cornerbacks this offseason, so they weren’t banking heavily on Wilson in the secondary. They likely hoped to get something out of him, though, and Wilson surely expected more from a pro career that may fail to launch due to the back-to-back injuries.

The Browns also announced that punter Britton Colquitt will miss this week’s minicamp with a knee injury and that 2018 third-round defensive end Chad Thomas will sit out after sports hernia surgery.