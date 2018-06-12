Charean Williams wins 2018 Dick McCann Award

Charean Williams

Well, this is an interesting development. And a pretty damn exciting one.

The Pro Football Writers Association has named our own Charean Williams, who joined PFT in 2017, the recipient of the 2018 Dick McCann Award.

The 50th recipient of the award, Charean becomes the first female to receive this distinction. She’s also the first PFT contributor to earn the award in the outlet’s 17-year history.

The McCann Award goes to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football via coverage of the game. Dick McCann served as the first director of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, from 1962 through 1967. He also worked as a reporter and a columnist before joining the Washington franchise, where he served as publicity director and eventually as G.M.

Charean will be during the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in Canton on Friday, August 3. She will receive the award during the 2018 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, August 4.

“When you look at the list of previous winners and the other nominees, I feel honored and humbled,” Charean said via email. “‘Wow’ was my first response. Winning the Dick McCann Award means I have done this a long time; I hope it doesn’t mean I’m old. I have plans for many more years and many more stories.”

And unlike one certain member of the Hall of Fame class of 2018, Charean will show up for the festivities.

“We’ll celebrate in Canton with a party — hot dogs under the bleachers and a CD of Justin Timberlake,” Charean said.

Charean has been an excellent addition to our team, and this reconfirms how lucky we were to land her. The entire PFT family congratulates Charean and her family on this award. Feel free to do the same in the comments.