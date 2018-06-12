Clinton McDonald restructures his brand new deal with Broncos

Getty Images

Clinton McDonald just signed with the Broncos this offseason, but he’s not ready to pass a physical, so the contract just got smaller.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, McDonald agreed to a restructured contract, which dropped his base salary for the year from $3 million to $1 million, but allows him to make up the difference if he stays on the field.

McDonald had shoulder surgery earlier this offseason, and he initially had a $1 million roster bonus which would have been fully guaranteed if he passed his physical before June 11 (yesterday). Since he didn’t, the terms were changed.

Under the new deal, the 31-year-old McDonald can earn $140,625 for each game that he’s on the 53-man roster (up to $2.25 million) and another $46,875 for each game that he is active on gamedays (up to $750,000 total).

If he can stay healthy and play all 16 games, he can still make the full $4 million he was scheduled to make when he signed with the Broncos in March.