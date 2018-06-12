Dan Quinn and three Falcons players plan USO trip to Iraq

Getty Images

The Falcons have announced an upcoming USO trip to Iraq for members of the organization to visit active duty service members at three U.S. military bases.

Among those in attendance will be head coach Dan Quinn, kicker Matt Bryant, guard Ben Garland and center Alex Mack and head of business operations Steve Cannon.

“We are fired up to have this rare opportunity to show our appreciation for our troops and spend time with them during their deployment,” Quinn said in a statement. “We have so much respect for what these men and women do every single day, and I think this is a great opportunity to show our gratitude to all the members of our armed services at these bases.”

Garland is a graduate of the Air Force Academy and currently serves in the Colorado Air National Guard. He was the Falcons’ 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year. Cannon is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.