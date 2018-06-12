David Irving “working through” personal problems “the best that I can”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 12, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
AP

Defensive tackle David Irving returned to the Cowboys after missing organized team activities. He continues to try to straighten out his personal life, which is a work in progress.

“It feels great to be back out there working with my boys,” Irving said in a quick soundbite to the media Tuesday. “I had a lot of stuff going on in the offseason as you all know, and I’m working through it the best that I can and put it behind me and focus on the season.”

He risked an $84,435 for missing the entire minicamp.

Irving is in a custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Angela Sanchez, over their 5-year-old daughter. He recently was investigated by police for domestic violence allegations, which Sanchez later recanted.

Last season, Irving served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Irving, 24, has 11.5 sacks in 35 games with Dallas, including seven in eight games last season. The Cowboys placed a second-round restricted tender on Irving for $2.91 million.

Now, the Cowboys hope they can keep Irving around to see more of what they saw last year when he was on the field.

“It’s our job to help him, and we’re going to do that,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “David Irving “working through” personal problems “the best that I can”

  2. Guys a BEAST when his mind is in the game. Our dline will be a force this year. Our oline is already a force when fully healthy which they are now and the up grade at guard was nice in the draft.
    Some one is not going to make this dline ESPECIALLY if Gregory comes back as expected. We got some talent now boys, and depth at dl and ol. Should be a fun year with Zeke back and the addition of Austin.

    Hey philly good luck repeating, we all know that you THINK that it is easy, ask Seattle with all that talent how easy it is just to get back. One and Done, but respect you are still the Champs so I can hate to hard.

    Sep, Daks stats are far Superior then Wentz. Fact! And Wentz is Not a Super Bowling winning qb. P E R I O D !
    Nice chat bro’s carry on ..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!