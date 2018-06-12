David Johnson not participating in Cardinals minicamp

Getty Images

David Johnson is taking the week off, costing him a portion of the bigger money he’s about to make.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals running back is not taking part in this week’s mandatory minicamp.

That would result in a fine of $84,435 for not taking part in the three practices.

Of course, that might be easy to offset with the deal he’s about to get.

The Cardinals want to extend his contract before the regular season, as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Whether his absence suggests a problem with the negotiations or not remains to be seen.