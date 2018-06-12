Donald Stephenson remains absent from Browns, who vow to fine him

Getty Images

Donald Stephenson is $14,070 lighter in the wallet today. That’s how much the Browns can fine the offensive lineman for missing the first day of minicamp.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed the team will dock Stephenson, who will lose $84,435 for missing the entire minicamp.

Jackson said last week that he would address Stephenson’s absence from organized team activities at the appropriate time.

“That will come to a head pretty soon,” Jackson said Tuesday.

The offensive lineman signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Browns in March and is expected to be the team’s swing tackle. But Jackson made it clear the Browns are not happy with Stephenson’s continued absence.