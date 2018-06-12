Getty Images

Seahawks cornerback Dontae Johnson recently underwent foot surgery, coach Pete Carroll revealed Tuesday.

“He broke a bone in his foot about 10 days ago, so he’s in a boot and recovering,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “Had a little surgery to get that fixed up.”

Carroll did not reveal when Johnson is expected to return.

Johnson, 26, signed with the Seahawks in April after Richard Sherman signed with the 49ers.

Johnson started all 16 games for the 49ers last year. He had 77 tackles and returned his lone interception for a 50-yard touchdown.