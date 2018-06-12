Duce Staley says Jay Ajayi is “the guy” in Eagles backfield

Getty Images

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi said earlier this offseason that he’s looking forward to returning to a workhorse role after splitting time in the backfield following the trade that took him from Miami to Philadelphia last year.

Ajayi isn’t the only one looking forward to seeing Ajayi in a more prominent role. Running backs coach Duce Staley said he knows Ajayi is excited about “being able to go out there and dominate and being able to be that guy” and that head coach Doug Pederson is excited about it as well.

Staley said it has “been awesome” with Ajayi since his arrival and shared what he’s seen from the back this offseason.

“Just him being focused, coming in, knowing he’s the guy, knowing he’s the guy that’s going to step up there and just put everything on his back and ride with him,” Staley said, via the team’s website.

The Eagles still have Corey Clement, Darren Sproles and others in the backfield, but it looks like they will all be vying for time behind Ajayi as the summer unfolds in Philadelphia.