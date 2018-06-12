Greg Hardy knocks out Austen Lane in UFC fight

Getty Images

In a UFC matchup of two former NFL defensive ends, Greg Hardy knocked out Austen Lane in less than a minute.

Hardy, making his professional mixed martial arts debut after previously winning three amateur fights, needed just 57 seconds to knock out Lane, who was 4-0 as an MMA fighter heading into the fight.

The knockout victory makes it virtually certain that the UFC will give Hardy more fights, and in bigger venues than tonight’s fight, which was part of the UFC’s minor-league “Contender Series.” Hardy clearly has a future in the UFC.

“This means everything. It’s awesome. I don’t really have the words,” Hardy said afterward. “I got lucky, came in, did what I was supposed to do and it worked out.”

The UFC has taken criticism for signing Hardy, whose NFL career is best remembered for a domestic violence incident that ended his tenure with the Panthers. But the UFC isn’t apologizing, and Hardy appears to be in the UFC to stay.