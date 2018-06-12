Ha Ha Clinton-Dix vows not to holdout, saying “you’re just wasting your time”

Getty Images

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix skipped organized team activities. That may — or may not — have been over his desire for a new contract.

The Packers safety winked twice when answering questions about his absence. His godmother, Alisa Dorsett, died last month after suffering a heart attack while in Alabama for his college graduation. That was at least part of the reason for his absence.

“I had a lot of freedom,” Clinton-Dix said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “It’s not meant for me to be here. I don’t have a [workout] bonus to be here, so that definitely played a big role in me not being here, honestly, along with my godmother not making it. It’s kind of like, I can just stay home with my family and enjoy my family time while I have the downtime. When the season kicks off, it’s just me up here. That’s life. S— goes on from time to time, but I’m excited not to have that bonus in there, though, honestly, because I would have definitely been here for my money.

“You can’t buy time. So just to have that freedom to be able to get away, I think that was a plus not having it, honestly.”

Clinton-Dix returned to Green Bay on Tuesday to avoid the $84,435 fine for missing the three days of the mandatory minicamp. He is scheduled to make $5.957 million this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor held out in 2015, missing the first two games of the season while seeking a new deal. He signed a three-year contract extension in August 2017.

Clinton-Dix said he won’t hold out.

“What would holding out do?” Clinton-Dix said. “Kam’s not me. He’s nowhere near me. You’re just wasting your time, really. You’re getting fined and fined and fined. I’m a guy that I need my money, man. That’s why I’m here now. I need my money.”