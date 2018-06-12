Jalen Ramsey: If you thought I was good the past two years, stay tuned

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is heading into his third NFL season, but he’s having his first healthy offseason. And he expects that to pay off in a big way.

Last year Ramsey suffered an abdominal injury in offseason workouts and needed surgery. The year before he had a knee injury in offseason workouts and needed surgery. Although both injuries were relatively mild and Ramsey has started all 32 games in his NFL career to date, he said that this year he’s in his best shape and feeling like he’s ready to peak in Week One, as opposed to still getting himself into shape in Week One.

“I didn’t feel like I got in the swing of things until during the season, instead of being able to hit the ground running when the season started,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey, who has been doing most of his training with his father rather than with the team’s strength and conditioning staff, indicated that 2018 should be his best NFL season.

“This year I’m trying to avoid that, so far I’ve been able to avoid that, so if y’all thought I was good in the past two years, then stay tuned,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey has already emerged as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. If he’s capable of playing even better, then the Jaguars are going to be very pleased with a healthy offseason from Ramsey.