Jamaal Charles visiting the Saints Wednesday

Getty Images

The Saints gave it a shot last year with an old running back who used to be good, so perhaps they’re giving it another shot.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, veteran running back Jamaal Charles is visiting the Saints Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Charles was once one of the most dynamic backs in the league, but he managed just 69 carries for 269 yards last season with the Broncos, and was a healthy scratch late in the season.

That’s a far cry from his pre-injury form with the Chiefs, when he had 1,980 yards from scrimmage in 2013.

The Saints gave it a go with Adrian Peterson last year, before realizing they overpaid and traded him. The Saints could use some depth while Mark Ingram is suspended for the first four games of the regular season, but otherwise it’s hard to see Charles having much of an impact at this stage in his career.