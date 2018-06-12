Jason Pierre-Paul: Offseason’s been hectic, but I’ll get caught up

Getty Images

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul did not attend Buccaneers OTAs after being traded to the team by the Giants in March, but he did report for the first mandatory work of the year on Tuesday.

Pierre-Paul said it “has been hectic” since being traded, which led him to miss out on a $250,000 workout bonus because of the move down to Florida and need to make sure he and his family were well situated. He said he wasn’t worried about catching up on anything he’s missed as he’s been in touch with coaches and studying what his teammates have been working on.

“Can you make up? Of course,” Pierre-Paul said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Like I said, I’m a pro. Even though I wasn’t here, I was home studying and making sure I know the calls and the installs. Keep working out. Every [day] I woke up at 6 a.m. and got out of there at 8 a.m. Stuff I’ve been doing. I’ve been keeping up. It was a situation I had to take care of and I took care of it and now I’m going to be here and go hard for three days.”

Hectic as it may have been over the last few months, Pierre-Paul said he’s “blessed” to be back in the city he was in for college for his ninth NFL season.