Josh Allen will get first-team reps at minicamp this week

AP

The Bills drafted Josh Allen to be their next Jim Kelly, and the Bills will trying to get Allen ready for his new role quickly.

On Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said Allen will get first-team reps at this week’s mandatory minicamp.

It will be the first time Allen takes snaps with the starting offense, and it’s the clearest indication yet that the Bills will give him every chance to win the starting job as of Week One.

A.J. McCarron had hoped to get a chance to play at least part of the season, and that may still happen. But he’s going to have to earn his playing time by showing he’s better than Allen. Unless Allen flops or gets injured.

If neither happen, the Bills could be in position to fill the void at the top of the AFC East whenever Tom Brady walks away.