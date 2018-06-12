Josh Allen will get first-team reps at minicamp this week

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
AP

The Bills drafted Josh Allen to be their next Jim Kelly, and the Bills will trying to get Allen ready for his new role quickly.

On Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said Allen will get first-team reps at this week’s mandatory minicamp.

It will be the first time Allen takes snaps with the starting offense, and it’s the clearest indication yet that the Bills will give him every chance to win the starting job as of Week One.

A.J. McCarron had hoped to get a chance to play at least part of the season, and that may still happen. But he’s going to have to earn his playing time by showing he’s better than Allen. Unless Allen flops or gets injured.

If neither happen, the Bills could be in position to fill the void at the top of the AFC East whenever Tom Brady walks away.

4 responses to “Josh Allen will get first-team reps at minicamp this week

  3. Apparently Mr. Peterman has looked pretty good so far this Spring. I hear it’s truly a 3-way battle at this point. Josh Allen will be the starter some day. But that day is very hard to predict. My money says A.J. McCarron starts on day one and doesn’t finish the season in that role.

  4. McCarron will start and most likely finish the year. I seriously doubt McDermott after watching fail after fail with teams rushing their QB draft picks into the starting position is going to fall into the same trap. He is way too smart for that. RGIII, Manuel, Sanchez, Weeden, Smith… Allen wasn’t portrayed as a Ryan, Flacco or Luck. He’s a project that will need a bit of work before he can be turned loose. He is doing very well and receiving a lot of praise for what he has accomplished so far, So I doubt we see McDermott rushing him.

