Josh Gordon: Browns have best receiving corps in the NFL

AP

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has a high opinion of himself, and his teammates.

Gordon said today that he believes he’s part of the best group of wide receivers in the NFL.

“The best receiving corps in the league, in my opinion, already. Just because of talent alone,” Gordon said. “We’re not short on talent at the wide receiver position at all.”

It’s easy to laugh at anyone talking up a team that was 0-16 last year, but the Browns undeniably have talent at the position. Gordon was the best receiver in the league in 2013, before a series of positive drug tests derailed his career. The newly arrived Jarvis Landry led the league in catches last year, and Corey Coleman was a first-round pick.

So while Gordon might be pushing things a bit, there’s little doubt that the Browns have talent at wide receiver. Tyrod Taylor and Baker Mayfield have some good weapons to work with.