Jury orders Rams to pay Reggie Bush $12.5 million for knee injury

Getty Images

Reggie Bush won his lawsuit against the Rams, with a St. Louis jury ordering the NFL team to pay the former running back $12.5 million, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Bush sued the Rams and owners and operators of the Edward Jones Dome after he tore the ACL in his left knee in a 2015 game at the stadium, the team’s last in St. Louis before moving to Los Angeles.

The presiding judge dismissed the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority and the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission from the lawsuit last week.

The jury found the Rams 100 percent liable for Bush’s injury and ordered the team to pay $4.95 million in compensatory damages and $7.5 million in punitive damages.

Bush claimed he slipped on a “concrete ring of death” as he was pushed out of bounds in a November 1, 2015, game against the Rams, ending his season.

Bush, now 33, played for the 49ers at the time. He played 13 games for Buffalo in 2016 but had only 12 carries.

“Reggie lost his ability to do what he loved, and to bargain for a contract that he worked his entire life for,” Bush’s lawyer Tim Cronin said during closing statements. “These players get chewed up. They only have so many chances.”

Rams attorney Dan Allmayer said the injury was caused by “pre-existing issues.”