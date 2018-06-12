LeSean McCoy on Josh Allen: He’s special, that’s for sure

AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is loving what he’s seeing of rookie quarterback Josh Allen.

McCoy said at Buffalo’s minicamp that he’s been blown away by Allen’s skill and savvy as a young player.

“I’ve got to be honest, he’s pretty good — and I’m not a big fan of rookies,” McCoy said. “A lot of guys as rookies, they’re not like him. . . . He’s good. He’s smart. He has to learn, of course, he throws some passes that probably shouldn’t have been thrown, but other than that, he has a strong arm, he’s very intelligent — he’s too smart, I tell him sometimes. We have conversations and I say, ‘Easy. This is not like an exam. Just talk to me. You can say yo. You can say wassup.’ But as a talent level, he’s going to be really good for a lot of years, when he takes over eventually. We took him early in the draft so that’s just common sense, but he’s special. That’s for sure.”

How soon Allen will be on the field handing off and passing to McCoy in regular-season games remains to be seen. Allen will have an adjustment period in the NFL, and he may not beat out AJ McCarron for the starting job. But if McCoy is right, the Bills finally have their franchise quarterback.