Martinas Rankin undergoes foot surgery

Texans rookie offensive tackle Martinas Rankin injured his foot during the team’s rookie minicamp last month and underwent surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rankin, a third-round pick, is expected to return for the start of the regular season. But his absence through training camp means he likely won’t be in the mix for the right tackle job.

“He’s doing well,” coach Bill O’Brien said. “I think he’s picked up the things we’ve taught him. He’s picked them up well, and I think he has a good future here. We’ll see how it goes.”

Rankin remains unsigned but is expected to do so after passing a physical.