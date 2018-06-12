Marvin Lewis vague about Tyler Eifert’s rehab

Getty Images

Tyler Eifert said two weeks ago that he was on schedule in his rehab from back surgery and feeling good. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis sounded less optimistic about Eifert’s progress, expressing surprise the tight end sat out Tuesday’s minicamp practice.

“As time goes on, when we start to play football, then we will have an idea of where he is,” Lewis said, via Paul Dehner of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Eifert has played only 24 of a possible 64 games in his four seasons. He lasted two games last season before undergoing back surgery.

Eifert caught five touchdowns in eight games in 2016 and had 13 in 13 games during the 2015 season. His red-zone success prompted the Bengals to re-sign Eifert to a one-year deal this offseason.