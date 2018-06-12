Mike Daniels: Aaron Rodgers should get what Aaron Rodgers requests

Getty Images

Everyone knows that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who currently makes $22 million per year, deserves to be the highest-paid player in football. And that includes Packers teammates like defensive lineman Mike Daniels, who stated the obvious during a Monday appearance on NFL Network.

“I think that Aaron should get a lot of money,” Daniels said, via AcmePackingCompany.com. “Like a lot. Whatever a lot is. Aaron should get what Aaron requests. I’m not trying to get in the middle of that. But I think everybody and their grandmother who doesn’t watch football knows that Aaron Rodgers is more than deserving to be the highest-paid player in the NFL . . . history.”

The Packers presumably are willing to put Rodgers north of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who currently makes $30 million per year in “new money.” Other factors could be slowing the process, including the length of the deal and whether there will be protections against Rodgers being leapfrogged by other quarterbacks.

Rodgers has two years left on his current deal, and the Packers could apply the franchise tag twice before the one-year cost would becoming unwieldy. That gives them (math) four years before facing a day of reckoning with Rodgers. Which in turn gives them plenty of leverage for the discussions.