Packers excuse 16 veterans from minicamp practices

Getty Images

At a time when coaches annually bemoan the lack of work they get with players, the Packers are giving some of their regulars the week off.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters he was excusing 16 veterans from this week’s minicamp again, after having good participation in OTAs. This is the third straight year he’s done so.

“They deserve it where they are in their career,” he said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “And there’s only so many reps throughout the offseason and now the focus will be exclusively for our young players.”

That group includes quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which means the Packers will give the reps to Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer during the three-day mandatory camp.

It’s a nice touch for the old guys, but also a recognition that he needs to see some things from the others. The Packers floundered badly when Rodgers was hurt last year, just 3-6 in games started by Hundley. Whether he or Kizer got the nod this year in case of disaster, the Packers are giving them some extra work.